All insured deposits in 'Bank Standard' will be compensated starting October 17

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ All insured depositors of under liquidation Bank Standard CJSC will be paid compensations starting on October 17. Report was informed in Financial Markets Control Chamber.

According to report, compensations for all deposits irrespective of amount will be paid.

Notably, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIf) first paid compensations for deposits under or equal to $20,000. Today they started to pay amounts up to $50,000.