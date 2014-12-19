All Fund Indexes increased

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,18 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 2,43% and amounted to 17 778,15 points, S&P 500 by 2,40% and made 2 061,23 and Nasdaq by 2,24% and made 4 748,40.

Report informs, on December, 18, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 2,04% to 6 466,00 points, the German DAX by 2,79% to 9 811,06 points and French CAC-40 rose by 3,35% and 4 249,49 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,23% and amounted to 1 197,8 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,2278 dollars (-0,07%).