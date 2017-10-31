ADIF's deputy executive director to meet with creditors of Bank Standard next month

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ On November 21, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) Vugar Abdullayev will meet with creditors of Bank Standard CJSC, which is in the process of liquidation.

Report informs, Chairman of the Bank Standard Creditors Committee, lawyer Akram Hasanov said.

According to information, meeting will be held tomorrow at ADIF's office in Babek Avenue, 16, Khatai district, Baku city, at 15:00.

Notably, at the last meeting of Bank Standard Creditors Credit Committee on October 20, creditors persistently demanded Abdullayev's meeting with them.