Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Composition of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) Board of Trustees has been changed.

Report informs citing the Fund.

According to information, member of the Board of Trustees, Deputy Chairman of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC Managerial Board (MB), Elmir Habibullayev dismissed from the management. He was substituted by Acting Chairman of the bank's MB, Khalid Ahadov.