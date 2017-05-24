ADIF: Information on Bank Standard's for sale property will be placed on Internet

© Report.az

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Information on all property of under-liquidation CJSC Bank Standard for sale will be placed on the web site of bank’s liquidator - Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).

Report informs, the ADIF CEO Azad Javadov stated at the meeting of Bank Standard Creditors Committee.

He touched upon this topic in response to allegations related to incomplete information on bank’s property provided by the Fund and told that the sale of the property will be carried out transparently.

A. Javadov also noted that the creditors waiting for their money today are those who put them in Bank Standard uninsured with high interest rate: “Those funds in many cases were given out to various individuals and legal entities without any guaranty. Now we also try to bring to justice those in charge of these deals and sooner or later this will happen”.