ADB: Inflation in Azerbaijan to make 14% in 2017

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Inflation in Azerbaijan will make 14% at the year end.

Report informs, Asian Development Bank's (ADB) country manager for Azerbaijan Nariman Mannapbekov said.

According to him, if the rate of manat remains constant and the tariffs will not increase, next year’s price increase will be 10%.

Notably, the ADB predicted 9% price increase in 2017 in Azerbaijan.

N. Mannapbekov also noted that, taking into account the level of inflation, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept its discount rate at 15%: "The CBA did not decrease discount rates fairly”.