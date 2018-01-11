ADB Director for Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency

© Report

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan Nariman Mannapbekov and the expert group of the bank have today visited the Report News Agency.

The guests met with the Editor-in-chief and employees of the Economics department.

Editor-in-chief Murad Aliyev informed the guests about activities of the agency and noted that Report News Agency is interested in cooperation with international financial institutions, including ADB.

Mannapbekov noted that the bank supports the development of various sectors of the economy in Azerbaijan. He also stressed that ADB is interested in cooperation with Report News Agency and expressed hope that this cooperation will be continued.