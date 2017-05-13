Accessbank will serve customers on the weekends during Islamic Games

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Sabail branch of Accessbank CJSC has temporarily switched to enhanced working mode to ensure convenience of local and foreign citizens during 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs referring to the bank, according to a new timetable, in addition to working days, the cash office of the branch will serve visitors from 17:00 to 20:00 on weekends.

Sabail branch is located at the address Rasul Rza Street 15 (phone: (012) 493 43 54).

The customers can get comprehensive information visiting Accessbank’s Facebook page or calling 151 General Information Center.