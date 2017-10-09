 Top
    Accessbank organizes training for reporters

    The training was held at one of the luxury hotels in Gabala

    Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/ Accessbank OJSC has organized a training for group of journalists.

    Report informs, the training was held at one of the luxury hotels in Gabala district of Azerbaijan.

    The training was conducted by Rashad Bayramov, head of International Relations section of BP Azerbaijan. He gave recommendations to media representatives on building a dialogue.

    As part of the training, journalists visited the attractions of Gabala, including “Tufandag” Winter-Summer Tourism Complex. 

