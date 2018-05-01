AccessBank launches a new loan campaign for livestock farmers

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ AccessBank, which has constantly been supporting various sectors of agriculture, launches a loan campaign for cattlemen which will last until the end of August 2018.

Report was informed in the Bank's press service.

Within this campaign people who are engaged in livestock farming and taking a loan at AccessBank will be able to benefit a Grace period up to 12 months, as well as a discount up to 3% for the annual interest rate.

Moreover, clients have an opportunity to set a flexible repayment schedule and make their payments in accordance with the peculiarities of their business.

The detailed information is avaliable at the Bank’s offiicial website, facebook and twitter pages as well as Contact Center (151).