AccessBank awarded 'Bank of the Year' by The Banker magazine

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Banker Magazine, one of the most prestigious international financial publications owned by the Financial Times Ltd., awarded AccessBank “Bank of the Year in Azerbaijan” at the award ceremony held on 07 December in London.

Report was told in the AccessBank, the Bank has received this award for the fourth time in the past 6 years.

“We are delighted about the recognition from such a distinguished and high profile organization as The Banker. The banking award reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire AccessBank team who is committed to providing high quality services to our customers in the current challenging environment”, commented Michael Hoffmann, CEO of AccessBank.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by organizations such as the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems (LFS) and AccessHolding. AccessBank - one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, offers a full range of banking services and has an extensive branch network, employing over 1800 people. Agency FitchRatings affirmed AccessBank rating on BB+ level, which is the highest rating among all banks of Azerbaijan.