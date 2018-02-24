About 460 mln AZN foreign investment made in Azerbaijan's economy

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year, 459.8 mln. AZN were directed to the fixed capital by foreign enterprises and organizations in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 408.7 mln AZN or 88.9% of remittances from foreign countries and international organizations to fixed capital amount were from the United Kingdom, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Russia, Iran, Japan, USA and Norway.According to official statistics, foreign capital inflows accounted for 47.9% of total investment in the country's economy.

During the reporting period, 960.3 mln AZN were directed from all financial sources for the development of the country's economic and social spheres which is 5.5% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Funds from domestic sources made 52.1% of the total capital. 19.5% of the total capital was invested by the state, 80.5% by investors of the non-state sector. 72.4% of funds directed to fixed capital were spent for construction works.