A mystery investor sold 1.8 bln bonds in South Korea

Baku.27 September.REPORT.AZ/ South Korean sovereign bonds saw the biggest exodus of foreign cash since 2014.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, it sparked speculation in the market over who is selling the bonds in Seoul and beyond the country.

The 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) sell-off was the second large-scale selling in three months carried out by non-residents. Analysts link it with escalation of tensions over North Korea.

According to Kim Sang-hoon, analyst for “KB Investment & Securities Co.” the selling was carried out supposedly by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund.