 Top
    Close photo mode

    73% loan collateral in Azerbaijan is real property

    Ministry of Economy: Adoption of the law On movable property encumbrance is crucial

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 73% of loan collateral in Azerbaijan is real property, 27% - movable property.

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the Department of entrepreneurship development policy at Ministry of Economy Jeyhun Isayev has said at “Encumbrance of movable property reform: survey results and next steps " conference organized by Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

    According to him, the adoption of the law "On movable property encumbrance" is crucial in order to change this ratio: “After adoption of the law loan collateral by banks will increase 2-fold. It also means the improvement of the position of Azerbaijan in the international arena."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi