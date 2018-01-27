$ 527 mln hacked from Japanese crypto-currency exchange

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/ef4b6cb125d2da254084151ebd7c5d6b/77e31c03-509b-4a01-bd48-f2d16128be3f_292.jpg

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Attackers have stolen NEM coins worth 58 billion yen ($ 527 million) from accounts of customers of Japanese crypto-currency exchange Coincheck, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Yesterday Coincheck suspended trading with alternative crypto-currencies after media reports about sending about $ 723 million from the exchange to other accounts.

The head of NEM Foundation Lon Wong stated this is “the biggest theft in world’s history.”

It turned out the leadership of exchange overlooked the importance of recommendations by developers to use MultiSig technology, system consisting of several passwords for money withdrawal from accounts.

Japanese Department on Financial Operations launched an investigation.