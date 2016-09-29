4% intercepts set in the budget for 2017

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The forecasted revenues of the state budget 2017 will be 15.955 billion AZN and expenditures 16.6 billion AZN.

Report informs, the draft law “On the state budget of 2017 says

Thus, 645 million AZN or about 4% of the expenditures accounted for intercepts in the budget.

15.313 billion AZN or 96% of next year's budget revenues accounted for the centralized revenues, 642 million AZN or 4% local revenues, 15.882 billion AZN or 95.7% of next year’s budget expenditures accounted for the centralized costs, 718 million AZN or 4,3% local costs.