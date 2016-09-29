 Top
    4% intercepts set in the budget for 2017

    The draft law “On the state budget of 2017 says

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The forecasted revenues of the state budget 2017 will be 15.955 billion AZN and expenditures 16.6 billion AZN.

    Thus, 645 million AZN or about 4% of the expenditures accounted for intercepts in the budget.

    15.313 billion AZN or 96% of next year's budget revenues accounted for the centralized revenues, 642 million AZN or 4% local revenues, 15.882 billion AZN or 95.7% of next year’s budget expenditures accounted for the centralized costs, 718 million AZN or 4,3% local costs. 

