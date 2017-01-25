4 insurance companies in Azerbaijan have tax debts

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2 of 21 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan have tax debts. Report was informed in Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, these companies are “PASHA Life Insurance” OJSC and “Bashak-Inam Insurance” OJSC. Their tax debts to date is accordingly 105 993 AZN and 2 225 AZN.

Moreover, two under-liquidation insurance companies also have tax obligations. They are "Azergarant Insurance” (16540 AZN) and “Alfa Sigorta” (3 755 AZN)