 Top
    Close photo mode

    4 insurance companies in Azerbaijan have tax debts

    Two of them are under liquidation

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2 of 21 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan have tax debts. Report was informed in Ministry of Taxes.

    According to information, these companies are “PASHA Life Insurance” OJSC and “Bashak-Inam Insurance” OJSC. Their tax debts to date is accordingly 105 993 AZN and 2 225 AZN.

    Moreover, two under-liquidation insurance companies also have tax obligations. They are "Azergarant Insurance” (16540 AZN) and “Alfa Sigorta” (3 755 AZN)

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi