Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) put up for sale 300 million USD.

Report informs referring to the banking circles.

200 mln. USD put by SOFAZ, 100 mln. USD - Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Notably, at previous auctions SOFAZ has offered just 50 mln. USD.