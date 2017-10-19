 Top
    2018 budget package submitted to Milli Majlis

    Documents now are in Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship
    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The projects of the state and consolidated budget of Azerbaijan for 2018 were submitted to the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Report informs, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee of Azerbaijan for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade said.

    Totally, 13 issues were discussed at today's meeting.

