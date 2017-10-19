2018 budget package submitted to Milli Majlis

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/ad452c98f43dc6cdf830d225adf92f03/e7f4ceeb-3c7b-4f27-8cc5-647e1c02d69c_292.jpg

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The projects of the state and consolidated budget of Azerbaijan for 2018 were submitted to the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee of Azerbaijan for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade said.

Totally, 13 issues were discussed at today's meeting.