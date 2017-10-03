11 461 compulsory real property insurance contracts registered in September

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In September of this year the participant insurers of Compulsory Insurance Bureau concluded 11 461 compulsory real property insurance agreements.

Report informs citing the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), 2 488 303 manats of insurance premiums were collected.

The objects insured according to those agreements were houses and apartments (9463 in number), administrative buildings (15) and other immovable property types (1983).

Compared to the last year’s same period, the number of concluded contracts decreased by 37% whereas the amount of collected insurance premiums grew by 112%.

There were also registered 136 agreements on compulsory third party liability insurance associated with the use of real property with 10 590 manats of insurance premiums and 51 contracts on compulsory personal accident insurance of passengers with 13 859 manats of premiums.

At present, 13 insurance companies, which are the members of Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau, provide compulsory real property insurance policies. Those are Ateshgah Insurance Company OJSC, Standard Insurance OJSC, AtaInsurance OJSC, Xalg Sigorta OJSC, PASHA Insurance OJSC, AXA MBASK OJSC, AzSıgorta OJSC, State Insurance Company of Azerbaijan Republic, Mega Insurance OJSC, Silk Way Insurance OJSC, Azerbaijan Industry Insurance OJSC, Qala Insurance OJSC and Günay Sıgorta OJSC.