    Paris hosts Symposium within Baku's bid for hosting “Expo 2025” worldwide fair

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/  A symposium within the framework of Baku's bid for hosting “Expo 2025” worldwide fair on the topic “Let’s develop human capita, create better future” has kicked off in French capital Paris.

    Report informs citing AzerTag that the Secretary General of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) Vicente Loscertales, Assistant First Vice President of Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the International Exhibitions Bureau Elchin Amirbayov, Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, International Expert on Human Capital Peter Fisk, member of the working group 'Baku Expo 2025' worldwide Maryam Qafarzade fair spoke at the event. 

    In the conclusion of the event, the speakers answered the questions of the participants. 

