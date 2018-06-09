Baku Expo-2025 presented at Alliance of Conservatives and Reformers in Europe

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Expo 2025" should be considered as global platform ".

Report informs, Elnur Sultanov, the ambassador of the exhibition, said during the presentation of the Baku Expo 2025 within the Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformers in Europe held in Baku.

He said the exhibition is an opportunity to realize long-term strategic goals and bring the voice of Azerbaijan to the world: "This exhibition will create a unique platform".

E. Sultanov said that Azerbaijan will participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition. "We are currently working on preparing our pavilion".