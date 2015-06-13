​Yolanda Neff: I did my best to win in the last three rounds

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I was hoping to come first and made every effort to win in the last three rounds despite the gusty wind." The athlete from Switzerland Yolanda Neff, who won today's first gold medal of the European games Baku-2015 in the women's mountain bike competitions stated it to Report.

"It's amazing that I am taking part in the I European Games and the first gold medal of the competition was awarded to me. This is a perfectly organized great event. It's amazing to be a part of the competition" - the athlete said.