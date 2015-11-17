Baku 2015 First European Games congratulated by WADA for anti-doping program

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer (IO) Report has been completed and published. The IO Report focuses on the first European Games' anti-doping program, Report informs referring to the official website of the Agency.

The report commends the European Olympic Committees (EOC) for the innovative aspects of their anti-doping program, along with their technical proficiency of the program that was implanted at Baku 2015. The report concluded that all Baku 2015's program accomplished all this despite this being the first type of event under the EOC's authority.

In addition, Frederic Donzé, Director of the European Regional Office and International Federation Relations for WADA; and Stuart Kemp, Deputy Director of Standards & Harmonization led the IO program adopted in Baku for WADA. The program had a cooperative approach between WADA, their experts, and the EOC, to optimize anti-doping efforts.

Instead of reporting on matters retrospectively, the IO program sought to identify and address opportunities for improvement collaboratively. This approach required advanced communication between WADA, the EOC, Baku European Games Operation Committee (BEGOC), and BEGOC's contracted service provider, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC).