Women athlete of Baku 2015: "We lag a little bit behind men"

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Our impressions on the First European Games are high. Baku is very beautiful city. The games were organized at a high level."

Report informs, a member of Ireland's 3x3 women's basketball team, Orla O Reylli said in her statement.

25-year-old basketball player was delighted to hold this kind of competition among women: "It is true that we are lagging a little bit behind men in this regard. However, the interest is increasing today. I am confident that after tomorrow's competition, the interest will increase much more. Our first game will take place tomorrow. I will compete against Slovenia , Slovakia and Spain. Good teams and strong players have come to Baku. 3x3 is very intensive and fast game. For this reason, several athletes should demonstrate high performance."

3x3 basketball competition will start on June 23.