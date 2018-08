Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today the final stage of individual competitions in synchronized swimming at the first European games "Baku-2015" completed.

Report informs, the Russian swimmer Anisiya Neborak won the gold medal with 170.9924 points.

The silver medal with 162.9758 points went to Spanish athlete, the bronze medal with a score of 162.4333 was won by an athlete from Austria.