​US Ambassador visited the Athletes Village

Baku. 24 June . REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador Robert Cekuta visited the Athletes Village.

Report informs citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Cekuta visited the Athlete’s Village today and met with BEGOC officials and athletes from several countries.

The Ambassador discussed the way international sporting events like the Games bring people of different countries and cultures together. Ambassador Cekuta emphasized that playing by the rules, celebrating the skills of the various individuals and teams, and shaking hands with your competitors when the match is over are core aspects of athletic competition and the Olympic movement from which we can all learn and are applicable in so many other human endeavors.

He congratulated the athletes on their performances during the games and wished them luck in future competitions.