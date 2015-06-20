​UNICEF: European games create an opportunity to draw attention for safer and more inclusive sport

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We believe thatthe games create an opportunity to draw attention to children’s calls for safer and more inclusive sport in Azerbaijan."

Report informs citing The Guardian, this was stated in a letter of UNICEF regional director for central and eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States Marie-Pierre Poirier the to the The Guardian.

"Less than two weeks ago, adolescents presented to Azerbaijani officials their own recommendations on how to improve access to safe and inclusive sport in the country. These are the small steps that we need to nurture to help bring about larger positive changes in Azerbaijani society, and we firmly believe that these steps are valuable for children and young people".

Marie-Pierre Poirier said that "children in Azerbaijan, like children everywhere, have the right to have their voices heard and to influence issues that affect them. That’s something we at Unicef advocate in all countries where we work. We have been doing this in Azerbaijan before the games started, and will continue to do so once they are over.. "