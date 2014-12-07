Two Azerbaijani Judaists to compete at Baku 2015 European Games

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani judaists will participate at the Baku 2015 European Games, said President of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov.

He noted that, European Olympic Games that will be held in Baku is very important event.

Thanks to the efforts of Chairperson of the Baku 2015 European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva, Paralympic games were included into the judo competitions program, informs Report citing AzerTAg.

Women will compete on the weight of 57 kg, while men on the 100+ kg. Ilham Zakiyev, Azerbaijan's two-time Paralympic judo champion will represent Azerbaijan at teh European Games.