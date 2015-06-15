Two Azerbaijani athletes reach semi-final

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani athletes in kayak and canoe at the First European Games reached the semi-final including Mirnazim Javadov achieved it in men's race, while Inna Osypenko Radomska in women's competition, Report informs.

M.Javadov finished 200-meter distance in 36,298 seconds in single race. Osypenko overcame the same distance in 41,968 seconds in the women's race.

Today, Javadov will compete at 16: 45 p.m. and Osypenko at 16:00 p.m. for the final.