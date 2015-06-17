Twin-sisters representing Azerbaijan in Baku-2015: Difficult to achieve success in fencing - INTERVIEW

Sevil Buniyatova: "If we win, our lives can change in one day, these games are like a lottery"

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report had an interview with twin-sisters Sevil and Sevinj Buniyatova representing Azerbaijan in fencing competitions at the I European Games:

- How long have you been fencing?

Sevil: From 8-9 years.

- Why fencing? Have you chosen this sport themselves, or on the advice of their parents?

Sevil: We were young when we began fencing and had no idea about sports. This is the choice of our parents.

- Someone in your family is still involved in sports?

Sevil: Our brother is wrestler. Our parents work in another field. We were sent to fencing school not on purpose. Then we began to act in the competitions, and achieve success. Therefore, parents did not separate us from the sport.

- What competitions have you taken part in?

Sevil: The Grand Prix competitions, the European and world championships.

Sevinj: We are members of the Azerbaijani national team and represent the country in all competitions.

- What success have you achieved in your career?

Sevil: At the European Championships we have won 3rd place in the team competition among young people under 23 years old. In addition, we took 4th place in the World Cup and Grand Prix competitions. We were able to reach the finals in most competitions, but failed to win. Somehow we are not lucky in the final competition at the last moment we miss the victory.

- What are your goals for the European Games?

Sevinj: National Team of Ukraine in fencing is very strong. Earlier there was information that Ukraine would send the second squad for the first European games. However, this did not happen, and the first team arrived in Baku. Defeating them will be a little difficult. As a team of Azerbaijan, our goal is to defeat the Ukrainian team. We work too hard on trainings and we will do everything to win the competition.

Sevil: There are four athletes in our team. The age does not matter for us. All are trying to win.

- How is the preparation for a competition going?

Sevil: We were in Moscow and returned 10 days ago. We were on a training camp due to European games. Then we took part in the European Championship, but unfortunately did not achieve the desired results. Now we train from 9:00 to 12:00.

Sevinj: Fencers will arrive in Baku on 18 June to attend the first European games. We'll train with them, but for now we train together. We are tired of hard training and try to hold them at a high level.

- Are you excited in regard with the Games?

Seville: Yes, of course. We really want to win since Azerbaijan hosts this kind of event for the first time. If we win, our lives can change one day, these games are like a lottery.

Sevinj: Of course there is. As we approach the competition excitement is growing.

- What do you think about the organization of the first European Games by Azerbaijan?

Sevil: It is fantastic. These games are important for Azerbaijan to show its culture to the world. I was very proud when the athletes representing Azerbaijan came on the stage on the opening day of the European Games. At that point, I thought that we, too, are one of these people, we don't differ from them, but the way we were met was quite different. This imposes more responsibility on us. We must do everything to live up to their expectations.

Sevinj: The opening ceremony was excellent, we really enjoyed it.

- How long do you plan to do sports?

Sevil: As long as we can. If there is an athlete that's stronger than me, and who wants to take my place, he can do it.

Sevinj: In our sport, age does not matter, there are 30, 35, 40 year-old athletes involved in fencing. We intend to continue our career.