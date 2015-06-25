 Top
    Twin sisters representing Azerbaijan at Baku 2015 passed 1/4 finals

    The sisters Sevil and Sevinj Bunyadovas competed successfully

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Twin sisters representing Azerbaijan at Baku 2015 the I European Games passed 1/4 finals.

    Report informs, in 1/8 finals Sevil Bunyadova defeated Russian Maria Riedel 15: 9.

    In the next game, she will meet with Vasillika Vugyuka.

    Sevinj Bunyadova defeated Italian Rebecca Gargano 15: 7. Her opponent in the quarter finals will be Alina Komashchuk.

    Note that another representative of Azerbaijan Sabina Mikina stopped the fight, defeated by Jana Obintseva in 1/8 finals 13:15.

