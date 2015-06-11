Turkish representative: Organization of Baku-2015 exceeds standards of London Summer Olympic Games 2012

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The organization of Baku-2015 exceeds the standards of the Summer Olympic Games 2012 held in London".

Report informs citing the Turkish website Haberler, this was stated by the Deputy Head of the Turkish delegation to the I European games Baku-2015, Ozan Chetiner.

"Clean and cozy rooms, the quality of offered dishes and so on. Services are organized at a high level. We, the Turks, do organizational work at a high level. The proposed standards are also at a very high level. There are no such standards in other places", said Chetiner.

The site provides extensive information about the conditions created for the athletes in Athletes Village.

In addition, the Turkish website Haberler presented a video of the Athletes Village.