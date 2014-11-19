Turkey to provide Azerbaijan with support in First European Games

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is ready to share the experience gained in international competitions and provide Azerbaijan with any support," the Youth and Sports minister Akif Chaghatay Kilich said it in the presentation ceremony of Baku-2015 European Games held in Istanbul, Report informs.

He stated that Turkey and Azerbaijan are the countries that declared their close relationship to the world with the slogan "One nation, two states": "Organizing First Olympic Games in Baku is of great excitement for us. We feel as if the games will be held in Turkey. We are always ready to share the experience gained in international competitions and provide brotherly country with any kind of support."