Tunzala Agaeva presents hymn dedicated to I European games Baku-2015

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a presentation of the movie and the hymn of the I European games took place, which presented by an official partner of the games, "Coca Cola" company.

Report informs, event at the hotel "Fairmont" was attended by the general director of operations at Operations Committee of the I European games Simon Clegg, vice president of the National Olympic Committee Khazar Isayev, star ambassadors "Baku-2015" Tunzala Agaeva, Rafael Dadashov, Dzhoshgun Iskenderov, CEO of " Azerbaijan Coca Cola Bottlers" Cem Becel and others.

During the event, a video presented to guests and hymn by Tunzala Aghayeva dedicated to I European games "Baku-2015" by the company "Coca Cola" to I European games "Baku-2015"."The anthem is called " Bakımın üzü gülür "("My Baku smiles ").

I European games "Baku-2015" will be held on June 12-28.