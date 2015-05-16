The song and the clip "I European Games in the ancient land of Baku" presented

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the International Mugam Center hosted a presentation of the song and the clip "I European Games in the ancient land of Baku."

Report informs, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Officer of the Operations Committee I European games "Baku-2015" Azad Rahimov, Chairman of the State Agency of Public Services and Social Innovations under the President ("ASAN Service") Inam Karimov and senior officials of number of organizations.

Azad Rahimov noted that, the clip is a good gift from the composers and singers on the eve of the European Games: "I am confident that this clip will listen with great interest, not only sports fans, but also our entire nation."

At the event also performed honoured actress Sevda Alekperzadeh and People's Artist Samir Jafarov. The event led by the presenter Kamila Babayeva.