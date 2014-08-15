The Head of EOC will encourage Armenia to take part in the European Games in Baku

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey will travel to Armenia in the middle of October.

Report informs citing 'Insidethegames', the purpose of his visit is to try to secure the country's participation in next year's inaugural European Games, which are due to take place in Azerbaijan in 2015.

In framework of the visit Patrick Hickey will hold talks with National Olympic Committee of Armenia President Gagik Tsarukyan. 'We want to ensure that all 49 countries take part in the first-ever European Games. I am very confident we will be able to achieve full participation' - The Head of the EOC stated.