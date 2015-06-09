First group of Turkish athletes arrived in Baku

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ First group of Turkish athletes competing in the First European Games, arrived in Baku, Report informs referring to TRT channel.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alper Coskun met Turkish athletes in the airport .

Turkish athletes noted in the press statement that the fact that these sport games are held in Azerbaijan, is a special motivation for them.

190 athletes will present Turkey at the European Games in Baku who will compete in 20 sports.