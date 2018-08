Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ One more set of medals found its owner in Baku-2015. Report informs, Swiss athlete won a gold medal in women's triathlon race.

Nicola Spirig finished the distance in 2 hours, 28 seconds. Rachel Klamer (Netherlands) came second in 2 hours, 1 minute, 44 seconds. Lisa Norden (Sweden) came third in 2 hours, 1 minute and 46 seconds.

8 runners left out the race. A representative of Turkey Ipek Öztosun was among these athletes.