Start of one-year countdown clock to European Games 2019 identified

Belarus unveiled start of one-year countdown clock to the 2019 European Games.

Report informs, Minsk Mayor Andrei Shorets told BelTA.

A one-year countdown clock will start at the renovated Dinamo Stadium on June 21, 2018. According to Andrei Shorets, the stadium reconstruction project is somewhat behind schedule due to some issues in the construction of a canopy of steel structures.

The Belarusian prime minister Andrei Kobyakov inspected the progress in the construction of the facilities to be used during the Second European Games. He instructed to complete all the projects in time.

After the reconstruction, the capacity of Dinamo Stadium will be about 20,000. In 2019 the stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Second European Games, competitions in various sports.

Notably, Minsk and the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) signed a contract on holding the Second European Games in 2019 on September 1. The competition program will include 15 sports; badminton, basketball, boxing, wrestling (freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's), cycling (track and road), gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, acrobatics, aerobics, trampoline tumbling), canoeing and kayaking, judo, karate, athletics, sambo, archery, shooting sports, table tennis, and beach soccer. Athletes will compete for 189 sets of medals in 23 kinds of sports.