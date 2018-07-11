Start date of ticket sales for II European Games unveiled

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ticket sales for "Minsk 2019" II European Games are scheduled for December 1 this year.

Report informs, Maxim Koshkalda, Head of Marketing the 2nd European Games said at a seminar attended by representatives of participating countries in Minsk, Belarus. According to him, residents of Belarus can get tickets through the official website until February 28, 2019. For other citizens, tickets will be available from March 1 next year. As well as, on the eve of games tickets can be purchased from the ticket offices operating in different cities of Belarus.

Notably, I European Games were held in Baku in 2015. The II European Games will be held on 21-30 June 2019 in 12 sports facilities in Minsk, Belarus. More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete for a total of 201 sets on 15 kinds of sports. Games on 10 kinds of sport will be license for 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.