Spyros Capralos: Level of training competitions are many times higher than standards

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ " People of 145 different countries are watching the I European Games."

Report informs, Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committee (EOC), Spyros Capralos said at the press conference.

He stated on behalf of the European Olympic Committee that, the competitions were organized at a high level: "Each of us has seen a fantastic opening ceremony."

According to S. Capralos, winning gold medals by Azerbaijani athletes has increased the interest of local audiences to the competition: "I would like to note that the broadcast quality at a very high level. Everyone can easily watch the games. The most important thing for the European games that, they are free to watch by the people in 145 countries of the world, and interest in games has surpassed even the interest of spectators to the continental games.

Organisation of games shows that the level of preparation for the competition is much higher than the standards. Here all the nuances have already been considered. Hospitality, quality and enthusiasm of volunteers and others matters are at a very high level."