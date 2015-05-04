Sport and Tourism Minister of Poland to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Sport and Tourism of Poland Andrzej Biernat will attend the opening ceremony of the European Games in Baku on 12 June.

Report was told in the Polish Embassy to Azerbaijan.

According to the Embassy, the I European Games will bring together about 200 of Polish athletes.

"Baku-2015" I European games will be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28. They will bring together over 6000 athletes from 49 countries who will compete for medals in 20 sports. Competitions will be held in Baku and Mingachevir.