    Special Adviser to visit inaugural European Games in Azerbaijan

    The European Games in Baku will be another opportunity to promote peace, harmony, solidarity and tolerance through sport

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Specials advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) on Sport Wilfried Lemke will visit Azerbaijan to attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games to be held in Baku on 12-28 June. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of the UN, the US Lemke will attend the opening of the games, watch the competitions, as well as a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials, GOC, the European Olympic Committee.

    "The first European Games in Baku will be another opportunity to promote education, mutual understanding, peace, harmony, solidarity and tolerance through sport and transformative platform for the new major sporting event. I look forward to this historic event," W. Lemke said.

