Bakı. 26 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ Collazo Sotomayor has earned Azerbaijan 17th gold of the first European Games as he triumphed in the men`s boxing light welter (64kg) at the Crystal Hall.

He sealed the medal thanks to a 3-0 victory over Italy`s Vincenzo Mangiacapre.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout.