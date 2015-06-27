Simon Clegg: Those who sell second-hand tickets for closing ceremony of the European Games to be seriously fined

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "There are some persons who sell "second-hand" tickets for the closing ceremony of the First European Games. If someone is revealed to sell the "second hand" tickets, he/she will be seriously fined and brought to justice." Simon Clegg, Chief Operative Officer of the First European Games Operating Committee said while responding to a question of Report.

He said that all the tickets for closing ceremony were sold: "It shows that there is great interest in sport."