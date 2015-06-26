​Simon Clegg: "Olympic Stadium is ready for closing ceremony of Games"

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of spectators observing the first European Games at its 14th day covered more than 75 percent.

Report informs, Simon Clegg, BEGOC Chief Operating Officer said today at his traditional press conference in Baku.

He said that judo competitions were started in the Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena yesterday. Today, the cycling race starts. Mr. Clegg informed, that due to the weather change, although the cycling race was planned for June 27, it will be held today: "Due to the weather change, we are to hold this cycling race today."

Mr. Clegg also mentioned the impact of athletes' success on the number of spectators. According to him, 29,000 spectators are expected to observe the day's racing: "Today 9 medals in 23 sports will find its owner. At the same time the final match of 3x3 basketball will be also held today. Tomorrow we are expecting the arrival of 26,000 spectators."

BEGOC official also said that the Olympic Stadium is ready for the closing ceremony.