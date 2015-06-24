Simon Clegg: No doubt the I European Games organized in high level

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As I mentioned before, the main work of BEGOC is to organize sports events in a high quality. Everyone is witnessing and cannot deny it."

Chief Operating Officer of Baku-2015 the First European Games Operating Committee, Simon Clegg said in response to a question of Report journalist at a press conference today.

Answering the question about biased campaign against Baku 2015 the First European Games in foreign media and a number of countries, Chief Officer said that everyone is doing their best to hold the Games in the form of world-class sporting events : "The competitions will last for 5 days. Of course, we should not share time to issues that are not related to sport. All athletes express their positive feedbacks on the experience here. The European Olympic Committee is very satisfied with everything. As an Organizing Committee, our duty is to focus on sport and organize the best competitions."