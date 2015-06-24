Simon Clegg: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares for closing ceremony of Games

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday, I witnessed interesting sporting events in a number of places. On June 23, 17 716 viewers watched 12 races which means the capture of 84 percent of seats." Report informs, Chief Operating Officer of Baku-2015 the First European Games Operating Committee said in the press conference.

He noted that additional 12 thousand tickets for the games were on sale: "Also, 5000 additional seats were allocated. The tickets for those were gradually sold.

3x3 basketball competitions started at the European Games Park. The preparations in the pool arena were completed and today beach soccer will start. Baku Olympic Stadium begins to prepare for closing ceremony."

S. Clegg said more than 1,500 athletes and officials left Azerbaijan yesterday.

"7 sports competitions will start today. The medals will be gained in 2 sports including swimming and fencing. Today, 22 thousand spectators are expected to attend the races. However, 30 thousand viewers are expected to watch tomorrow's competitions. Because, judo competitions will be held tomorrow", he said.