​Simon Clegg: Baku-2015 closing ceremony to be breathtaking and beautiful"

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Traditionally, closing ceremonies are always different from the opening ones. Of course, the same story will happen in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, this was stated by the first European Games Operating Committee Chief Operating Officer Simon Clegg at a press conference.

"The closing ceremony may have carnival-like atmosphere: "People at the stadium, as well as those along the boulevard will really enjoy the ceremony. Fireworks and other events will impress people. I cannot disclose the details of any connection with the closing ceremony. I keep it confidential. But I can say that will be a breathtaking and beautiful ceremony. Of course, the flow of the closing ceremony will be different from the opening ceremony."